Bhopal: Seer injured in violent clash, three booked

BHOPAL: A day ahead of the state level ‘Sant-Samagam’, violent clash broke out among seers on Monday evening at 5-number bus stop, just few yards away from Public Relations minister PC Sharma’s bungalow.

The incident left one seer injured. Even as the police said that clash erupted over old enmity, the religious organizations suspect foul play. The Hindu religious seers’ assembly conference is scheduled to begin here at Minto Hall on Tuesday in support of Kamal Nath Government. Nearly 1000 Sadhu from across the state are expected to attend the congregation.

Police have booked three sadhus under sections 323,294, 506-b of IPC. A seer, Mahesh Vishwakarma of Piparia, sustained head injuries in a clash. He was taken to JP Hospital immediately. Habibganj police have registered case against three seers—Jagdish, Parasuram and Pradeep.

SHO (Habibganj) Satya Saxena said, three sadhus have been booked in connections with bloody clash under sections 323,294, 506-b of IPC. The seers, over personal animosity, entered into verbal duel which soon turned violent.

Seer Mahesh Vishwakarma sustained head injury after other sadhus attacked him with stick, he was taken to hospital, said SHO.

Alleging foul play, Sanskriti Bachao Manch Chandrashekhar Tiwari claimed the clash erupted as Computer Baba tried to mobilize the support of sadhus who had come to attend Bhandara at Hanuman Mandir.

“Nearly 1000 Sadhu had come for the grand Bhandara held on Monday at Hanuman Mandir. Computer Baba tried to mobilize their support for the Sant-Samagam to be held tomorrow. It is a tactic of Congress and Computer Baba to create a rift in sadhus,” said Tiwari.