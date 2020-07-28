Bhopal: Seeking regularization, guest scholars perform yagna for CM Shivraj’s health recovery

BHOPAL: Guest scholars fighting for regularization of their services and to be back in jobs have started organizing yagna for fast recovery of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has tested positive for corona virus.
State convener of the guest scholars association, Devraj Singh said that all guest scholars across the state are performing yagna for speedy recovery of the chief minister. ‘We are conducting yagnas at district, tehsil and block levels for recovery of our CM,’ said Singh.
“We want CM to be healthy and back and then look into our matter with a positive approach. He had come to our protest site during Congress rule and had promised us that we will be taken back in jobs if BJP returns to power,” added Singh.
Hundreds of guest scholars have been rendered jobless after being ‘fallen out’ after recruitment of assistant professors through the state PSC. There are hundreds of vacancies in colleges across the state but higher education department is not starting the process to bring them back in jobs, said media in-charge Ashish Pandey.
Thousands of people have been struck due to Covid-19 including guest scholars. Several of them are on verge of breaking down, said Mansoor Ali, spokesperson of association. The association has also urged the CM to recover fast and issue orders related to fallen out guest scholars immediately, so that they could sustain their families.