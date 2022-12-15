Bhopal: Security guards booked for beating drunken society member

Photo: Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Govindpura police have registered a case against three security guards of a society for allegedly thrashing a resident over an argument, the police said on Thursday. The man who was allegedly beaten was in an inebriated state.

Investigating officer (IO) Gajraj Singh told Free Press that the complainant Suraj Khanna (24), a builder by profession, resides in Rachna Towers in Govindpura.

On Wednesday night, Khanna, who is grandson of a former MLA, had reached his society in an inebriated state. There ensued an argument between Khanna and the security guard when the latter objected to his moving on the premises in the drunken state. Enraged over this, Khanna entered into a verbal spat with the guard, following which two more guards, who were on duty, teamed up with the first guard and thrashed Khanna. Khanna allegedly sustained injuries and he thereafter approached the Govindpura police and lodged a complaint against the three guards.

“Further investigations are underway in the case,” said IO Singh.

