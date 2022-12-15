e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Security guards booked for beating drunken society member

Bhopal: Security guards booked for beating drunken society member

Investigating officer (IO) Gajraj Singh told Free Press that the complainant Suraj Khanna (24), a builder by profession, resides in Rachna Towers in Govindpura.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 11:38 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Govindpura police have registered a case against three security guards of a society for allegedly thrashing a resident over an argument, the police said on Thursday. The man who was allegedly beaten was in an inebriated state.

Investigating officer (IO) Gajraj Singh told Free Press that the complainant Suraj Khanna (24), a builder by profession, resides in Rachna Towers in Govindpura.

On Wednesday night, Khanna, who is grandson of a former MLA, had reached his society in an inebriated state. There ensued an argument between Khanna and the security guard when the latter objected to his moving on the premises in the drunken state. Enraged over this, Khanna entered into a verbal spat with the guard, following which two more guards, who were on duty, teamed up with the first guard and thrashed Khanna. Khanna allegedly sustained injuries and he thereafter approached the Govindpura police and lodged a complaint against the three guards.

“Further investigations are underway in the case,” said IO Singh. 

Read Also
Bhopal: National Tribal Youth Exchange Programme to begin today
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Modi government divided country in name of religion and caste, says former Haryana...

Madhya Pradesh: Modi government divided country in name of religion and caste, says former Haryana...

Madhya Pradesh: 3 MLAs may not be allowed to take part in winter session

Madhya Pradesh: 3 MLAs may not be allowed to take part in winter session

Madhya Pradesh: Centre angry about corruption at transport barriers

Madhya Pradesh: Centre angry about corruption at transport barriers

Madhya Pradesh: Covering 350 km, man walks all the way from Shivpuri to meet CM Shivraj Singh...

Madhya Pradesh: Covering 350 km, man walks all the way from Shivpuri to meet CM Shivraj Singh...

Bhopal: Man succumbs to burn injuries

Bhopal: Man succumbs to burn injuries