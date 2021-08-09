Bhopal: Section of Cong workers unhappy over YC plan to gherao Assembly on August 11

Bhopal: A section of Congress workers have expressed dissent over Youth Congress’s bid to gherao Assembly on August 11. They alleged that the names and photos of MLAs and leaders from Bhopal are missing from the posters.

A poster of Youth Congress urging party workers to reach Bhopal and participate in ‘Vidhan Sabha Gherao’ went viral on social media. The poster has photographs of several MLAs and other party leaders including Kantilal Bhuria, Jitu Patwari, Jaivardhan Singh and Sajjan Singh Verma.

Several other senior leaders like Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh, Ajay Singh and Arun Yadav also have place on the poster besides state president of the Youth Congress Vikrant Bhuria.

Youth Congress worker from Bhopal Gaurav Awasthi expressed dissent through a post on a social media platform. “Leaders of youth Congress will gherao the state Assembly in Bhopal. What will the leaders from Bhopal do... get beaten up with laathis (sticks)? I oppose such move,” wrote Awasthi in his post.

Some Congress aligned activists have also raised protest. Syed Anas Ali from Bhopal said that the poster demonstrates Congress mindset for Muslims. “Congress could not find a single leader from the minority that could find place on the poster,” said Ali.