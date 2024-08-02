Bhopal: Secretary-Rank IAS Officers Given Responsibility To Improve Hostels

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It has happened for the first time that the state government handed over the responsibility to improve the condition of students' hostels to IAS officers posted in Mantralaya.

The secretary-rank IAS officers have to inspect the hostels and submit a report. These officers have been given the charge of districts and they have to inspect the students' hostels at least thrice in two months.

Afterwards, they have to submit a report to the divisional in-charge Additional Chief Secretary and the Principal Secretary of SC, ST, OBC and School Education Department.

The poor conditions of hostels have always been raised at different forums. This time the government has handed over the responsibility to improve the hostels.

Among the secretaries P Narhari has been given the charge of Indore, Khargone, Khandwa and Burhanpur districts. Likewise, Navneet Kothari will take care of Dhar, Jhabua, Alirajpur and Barwani districts.

Sanjay Goyal will look after the hostels in Ujjain, Neemuch, Mandsaur and Raglam.

Similarly, Manicam Selvendran has been given Shajapur, Dewas and Agar Malwa. Raghuraj MR will take care of Bhopal, Sehore, Vidisha, and Rajgarh and Shilpa Gupta has been handed over Narmadapuram, Harda and Betul.

Lokesh Kumar Jatav has been made in-charge of Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Katni and Dindori.

John Kingsly A R has been given Balaghat, Chhindwara, Mandla, Padhuna and Seoni districts. Shriman Shukla has been made in-charge of Anuppur, Shahdol and Umaria.

CB Chakravarty has been handed over Sagar, Damon, Panna, Tikargarh, Chhatarpur andNiwari. Anil Suchari has been given Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj and Maihar.

Omprapash Shrivastava got Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar and Datia. Likewise, Lalit Kumar Dahima has been handed over Bhind, Morena, and Sheopur districts.