Bhopal: Secondary status of Hindi, unlettered politicos responsible for lukewarm response

Booker Prize-winning author Geetanjali Shree poses with her translated Hindi novel ‘Tomb of Sand,’ along with the Hindi original | File

Bhopal: City-based litterateurs say that if Geetanjali Shree’s translated Hindi novel ‘Tomb of Sand’, becoming the first Hindi book to win the International Booker Prize, has not triggered a euphoria in the country due to the secondary status accorded to Hindi and the political leadership’s ignorance of and disinterest in literature.

Geetanjali Shree’s novel titled ‘Ret Samadhi’, translated by Daisy Rockwell, was awarded the Booker Prize on Friday.

Satirist and Padma Shri winner Dr Gyan Chaturvedi said that when Arundhati Roy had won the same prize in 2018, many leading English magazines had carried cover-page stories on her.

“But it is not happening now. Is it because the Indian elite has no interest in the literature of the ‘Gobar Patti?’” he asked.

Chaturvedi said that some people are even claiming that it is the excellent translation that has fetched the award for the writer.

“This is ridiculous,” he opined, adding that top leaders not greeting the writer may be an administrative lapse.

“Our Prime Minister is too busy to take note of such developments,” he said.

Litterateur Santosh Chaube said that pop culture has gained precedence over serious literature.

“Promoting culture has been reduced to organising grand kavi sammelans and inviting celebrities to hold their shows,” he says.

Chaube said that Geetanjali Shree was feted with Vanmali Srijan Samman in Bhopal a month back.

Poet Rajesh Joshi said that the writer and her prize-winning novel are being discussed in literary circles. However, the fact that top politicians, including the Prime Minister, Union Minister (under whom the Rajbhasha department functions) and the Uttar Pradesh chief minister chose not to even formally congratulate the author shows that our political leadership is rather unlettered.

“They pay lip-service to Hindi only to serve their political interests,” he said.

Writer Urmila Shirish said that a Hindi literary work winning the Booker Prize, which is considered only second to the Nobel Prize in Literature, was definitely a great achievement for the Indian languages in general and Hindi in particular.

On being asked why the politicians in power had refrained from even acknowledging the achievement she said that she had no idea about politics.

“Only the government knows why it has not celebrated the achievement,” she said.