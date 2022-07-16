Bhopal: Second State Ranking Veterans Table Tennis tournament organised in city

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal District Table Tennis Association organised the second State Ranking Veterans Table Tennis tournament at Bab-e-Ali stadium, Shahjahanabad on Saturday.

According to the secretary of the event Sabir Ali, the minimum age limit for participating in the event is 39. Around 125 players of the state are participating in various categories in the tournament.

President of Madhya Pradesh Veterans Table Tennis Association, Madhur Sharma inaugurated the event and Secretary of Madhya Pradesh Veterans Table Tennis Association, Gaurav patel was the special guest of the event.

All the seeded players won their first round and entered the next round on Saturday. The final matches of the tournament will be played on Sunday.

A participant told FPJ, “There are no age-wise categories that makes the event more exciting. On the other hand it is tough for older people”.

Nevertheless, the event is for everyone who continues to show their passion for the sport regardless of their age.