Bhopal: Search on for biology knowing cops to speed up DNA testing

BHOPAL: To speed up the investigations related to crime against women and children, the technical services wing of police headquarters (PHQ) has asked SPs to send names of constables or head constables who can help in DNA labs. This order come in the wake of directives issued by Supreme Court and Jabalpur bench of MP High Court to state government to present DNA reports of accused on time so that cases can be decided speedily.

In fact, thousands of DNA tests are pending for completion because of staff shortage at state Forensic Science Laboratory in Sagar and Regional Forensic Science Laboratory in Bhopal.

Though the department is appointing non-gazetted staff, it will take time to complete the process. To find a way out, the PHQ plans to appoint constables and head constables who are science graduates having studied biology and related subjects. They will help to speed up DNA testing in the two laboratories.

BOX

89,462 cases pending

In MP courts, 89,462 cases pending related to crime against women and children, according to NCRB report of 2019. In the state, 31,669 cases were pending for investigations till 2019 end. In the same year, 2164 cases ended as final report was found to be false. In all, 1363 cases were found true but lacked sufficient evidence. About 66 cases abated during investigation. In most cases, DNA report is awaited.