Bhopal: Scrubber dryer machine goes out of sight & out of mind of BMC officials

BHOPAL: The scrubber dryer machine that was purchased by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), in early 2018 has now gone missing from the location and is dumped somewhere else by the officials.

The machine costed Rs 19 lakh to the BMC but it has not been used for the last 1.5 years in the chowk market that remains dotted with spots of paan and gutkha. The floors are being cleaned in the traditional manner, now.

The market remains as usual filthy and health officials of department are also clueless about the machine. They said the market is being cleaned with the help of sanitation workers.

None of the officials in the area are aware of the machine and only say that the machine is with the smart city, now.

However, the smart city officials deny having any information about the machine.

The machine was launched by ex-municipal commissioner Priyanka Das in February 2018. The traders of chowk market complained about filth on the roads in the area. They held that the issue required to be tackled in a novel way as the area remained unclean even after cleaning the area using traditional techniques twice a day.

The machine was brought and deployed for cleaning in the market and in night, it was shifted at the local chowk outpost of Kotwali police station for charging.

After a few days, the machine was shifted to a nearby zone office and thereafter it disappeared from there as well.

Not, even the member of mayor-in-council (MIC) is aware of the reason the machine was shifted from there.

Manoj Chaubey, MIC says that the machine was dumped somewhere in smart city but I am not aware as why was it shifted from here.

Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (BSCDCL) media manager Nitin dave says that he has no idea about any such machine dumped in the smart city premises.