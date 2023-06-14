 Bhopal: Scindia Supporter To Join Congress
Bhopal: Scindia Supporter To Join Congress

The Congress leaders are trying to eat into BJP’s vote base before the Assembly elections.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 01:12 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prominent Yadav leader of Gwalior- Chambal region and supporter of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Baijnath Singh Yadav, will join Congress party on Wednesday.

The Congress leaders are trying to eat into BJP’s vote base before the Assembly elections. Arun Yadav is playing crucial role in drawing Yadav leaders from all over the state to join the Congress party. Earlier, Yadvendra Singh had joined Congress.

Baijnath had joined BJP with Scindia in 2020.

On Tuesday, Kamal Nath took the meeting of election manifesto committee members at his residence. The party has already announced sops for women and for the farmers. but many of the points were discussed.

article-image

