Bhopal: Scindia Supporter Samandar Returning To Congress |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Another supporter of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is returning to the Congress. A leader from the Javad area in Neemuch district, Samandar Patel, is set to return to his parent party on August 18 in the presence of MP Congress president Kamal Nath.

Patel rebelled against the Congress and fought assembly election in 2018. He got 35,000 votes.

Nevertheless, he returned to the Congress after the election. In 2020, he left the Congress along with Scindia and took the BJP membership.

Fed up with being ignored in the party, he is returning to the Congress which may field Patel against minister, Omprakash Sachlecha, from Javad.

Patel announced in Neemuch that he would leave the BJP and return to the Congress.

Before Patel, Scindia supporters – Rakesh Gupta, Baijnath Singh Yadav, Raghuraj Singh Dhakad, Jailpal Singh Yadav, Yaduraj Singh Yadav – left the BJP and took the Congress membership.

Those who joined the BJP along with Scindia have not been given any importance in the party in the past three years. Some of the legislators who left the Congress along with Scindia were made ministers and a few others have become MLAs.

Those who lost the election were appointed chairmen of various corporations and given the status of ministers.

But Scindia’s supporters who joined the BJP were not given any post either in the government or in the party.

Chances of their getting tickets are also bleak. So they are returning to the Congress.

The BJP is not giving any importance to Scindia supporters going back to the Congress. This is the reason that the party is not making any efforts to hold them back.

According to sources, many more Scindia supporters are planning to return to the Congress. Among them, there is a former legislator who lost a by-election. Nevertheless, a few of them are in a dilemma, since there is no assurance from the Congress that they will get tickets in the upcoming election.