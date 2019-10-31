Bhopal: Scindia rendered irrelevant in MP in just 10 months

BHOPAL: Ex-MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, who played a key role during assembly poll campaigning in the state for the party, has become irrelevant in the state in just ten months.

Scindia has been sidelined from any big function in the state including state’s Foundation Day. Scindia and Kamal Nath, after Congress coming to power, have not shared any dais together in any function.

Ex-CM Digvijaya Singh and Nath appear together in some function every week.

Scindia and Digvijaya both lost Lok Sabha elections but Digvijaya has not lost his clout in state’s politics.

Scindia’s position has weakened further after the results of Jhabua bypolls. Scindia, despite being present in the state, did not go to Jhabua for election campaigning in support of Congress candidate Kantilal Bhuria. Bhuria’s win has diminished the clout of Scindia.

Now Scindia is focusing on becoming state president as he is being sidelined in state politics. Scindia wants to become a new power centre in the state but Bhuria’s win may come as an obstacle in fulfilling of his wish.

Sources in Congress maintain that Priyanka Gandhi is backing Scindia’s appointment as PCC chief. Earlier, his appointment was put on hold following protests of other leaders. Congress state in charge Deepak Babaria and Nath have discussed on appointment of new PCC chief but the impact of Scindia would be visible in the coming time.

The followers of Scindia are also silent these days with Scindia losing his standing. Only the ministers namely Imarti Devi and Pradhyumna Singh Tomar speak openly in support of Scindia. Other ministers, who are also followers of Scindia, namely Govind Singh Rajput, Tulsi Silawat, Prabhuram Chaudhary and Mahendra Singh Sisodia have found out a middle way. These leaders are with Scindia but they are also pacifying Nath and Digvijaya.