Bhopal: Scindia demands metro train for Gwalior

BHOPAL: The former Union Minister and AICC general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia has demanded metro train for the Gwalior city, he has written to the Chief Minister, here on Sunday.

As the state government have started work of metro train in Bhopal and in Indore, the leader from Gwalior Chambal region has raised the demand to set up the metro train facility in Gwalior.

In his letter he stated that the Gwalior city is facing huge traffic pressure and to reduce the pressure it needs metro train. He asked the CM to institute a team which can conduct a feasibility study to establish the metro in the city.

He has also written the to the district collector to forward the letter to the department.