Bhopal: Science & tech will make India world leader, says Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar addresses concluding function of Science Festival at MANIT on Tuesday. | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that science has played a key role in putting India in an eminent position in the world. It will make India a world leader, he added.

Tomar was speaking on the concluding day of four-day 8th India International Science Festival on Tuesday. “Today, the importance of science and technology has increased in the field of agriculture. Importance is given to research in agricultural science to increase yield. Central government has given priority to science,” Tomar said.

He said that in 2014, the budget of science was Rs 2,000 crore, which has now been increased to Rs 6,000 crore. He said that such events help in connecting youth and students with science, taking interest and creating scientific awareness among them.

Madhya Pradesh's Science and Technology and MSME Minister Omprakash Sakhalecha said that January had been very encouraging for the state. Global Investors’ Summit and Science Festival were held. The central government has encouraged the state governments to take science forward. Referring to the start-up conclave at the festival, he said that this effort would lend a new direction to country.

Secretary, Central Science and Technology Department, S Chandrashekhar said science had no limits. This is for everyone. The research done in medical science in the era of Covid-19 has proved this fact. This time, the theme of National Science Day has been chosen as Global Science for Global Welfare.

ISRO chairman S Somnath said that India could be made powerful only through science and technology. The purpose of science is to make society happy and prosperous. India has made special contributions in various fields of science.

