Bhopal: Schoolgirl held captive and raped; accused arrested

Bhopal: A 16-year-old girl was held captive and raped by a youth in Khajuri on Monday. The victim was returning from school when one of her friends said that the accused, Salman, wanted to meet her.

When the girl when went to meet the Salman, his friend Mansoof locked them in a room and Salman raped her. The accused also threatened her not to reveal the incident to anyone. The crime occurred in Mughalia Chhap village in the afternoon. The girl said that, when she tried to escape, he threatened to kill her. When the girl reached her home and told her parents about the incident, they took her to the police station and a case was registered.

SHO, Khajuri, Sandhya Mishra said the accused, Salman, 20, and Mansoof, 21, were arrested on Tuesday and sent to jail. She said Salman had been booked for confinement and rape, while Mansoof had been booked for abetting her confinement. She said the girl had been sent for counselling after her medical examination.