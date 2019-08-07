Bhopal: School students learn ‘How to celebrate Rakshabandhan’

BHOPAL: A session on ‘How to Celebrate Rakshabandhan’ was held at Navnidhi Hassomal Lakhani Public School (NHLPS) for the students of class 11 and 12 on Tuesday.

School teacher, Archana Gupta taught the students, the innovative ways to celebrate Rakshabandhan. She emphasised on celebrating any festival with simplicity and integrity. She urged the students to avoid eating sweets from the market.

Gupta also asked the girls to tie a self made Rakhi on her brother’s wrist and pray for his longevity.

She also told the students to respect their parents and the teachers as your behavior depicts your values. She also guided the girl students through their dietary planning and said that by practicing yoga, one remains healthy.