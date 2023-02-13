Bhopal: School students heading for school hit by container, one dies, another grievously injured

Accident | Representative Image

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): One bike-borne school student died while another riding pillion sustained injuries after a speeding container rammed into them in Barkheda locality of the city on Monday morning, the police said.

The students were heading towards their school in Obedullaganj, when a container hit their bike while negotiating a pothole on the road, said police.

According to Barkheda police, the incident took place at 9:30 am on Monday. Two school students, Shad Akhtar (15) and Shad Khan (8) were heading towards their school in Obedullaganj on a bike when a speeding container rammed their bike from rear. The container after hitting the bike dragged the two students several meters away. While Akhtar came under the wheels, the minor student sustained grievous injuries in the accident. Akhtar died on the spot, while the injured student is undergoing treatment at hospital. Dozens of people rushed to the accident site resulting in a traffic jam in the area. The police were alerted and a team rushed to the spot and began the investigations.

The police said that construction work was underway on the road, due to which potholes had surfaced there. While negotiating a pothole, the speeding container hit the two students. The police have registered a case against the driver of the container, who is on the run. Police have launched a manhunt to nab him.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)