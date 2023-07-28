Bhopal: School Student's Father Booked For Misbehaving With Principal, Scuffling With Teacher

Representative Picture |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The father of a girl studying at a school in Gunga allegedly misbehaved with a female teacher and also entered into a scuffle with a male faculty member on the school premises on Thursday, the police said.

The accused has been absconding after the incident but will be nabbed soon, the police added. According to Gunga police, the complainant named Reena Bhargava (45) is posted as the principal of the government secondary school in Gunga area.

A student enrolled at the school had not been coming to the institute for the past few days. Thus, her father Sikandar Ali had been called to the school and was questioned regarding the same. Ali landed in a verbal spat with Bhargava and began misbehaving with her.

When a male faculty member tried to intervene and pacify Ali, he scuffled with him too and hurled abuses at him. He then left the school premises, while the principal and the male staff member approached the police to lodge a case against Ali. The police have registered a case and have launched a manhunt to nab him, they said.

