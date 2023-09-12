Bhopal: School Student Consumes Poison After Argument With Boyfriend | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A girl studying at a government school in the city consumed poison on September 8 after she had an argument with her boyfriend. She died while undergoing treatment on Monday, the police said.

The police added that the girl’s kin have levelled allegations against her boyfriend for abetting suicide. Shahjehanabad police station house officer (SHO) Umesh Pal Singh told Free Press that the girl was a student of Class 11. She had an affair with a boy named Salman. On September 8, she was returning from her coaching centre and met Salman on the way. Her parents had selected a groom for her, which enraged Salman. She told Salman that she would consume poison if behaved like this. Salman told her to go ahead.

She returned home and consumed poison. Later, her kin rushed her to the hospital, where Salman arrived too and asked her in front of her parents, “Why are you still alive”? Following this, the girl’s condition deteriorated on Monday and she died. Police said that they have registered a case and are probing it from all angles.

Married woman hangs self, probe on

A 27-year-old married woman resident of Kolar committed suicide on Monday, the police said. The police added that the woman was found hanging at her house and they have launched a probe into the case to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step taken by the woman.

Kolar police station house officer (SHO) Ashutosh Upadhyay said that the woman who was found hanging at her residence was Sonia Gaikwad. She married two years ago and it was a love marriage. Preliminary investigations launched by police revealed that she was distressed over some reasons from the past few days and also had an argument with her in-laws. She took the extreme step owing to the same.