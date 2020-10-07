Bhopal School of Social Sciences organises virtual farewell function for UG, PG students

Bhopal: The Bhopal School of Social Sciences has organised a virtual farewell function for outgoing UG and PG batches of 2019.

As a formal farewell function was not possible due to the Covid-19 pandemic, so the students of the present batch created a video titled ‘Happy Trails’ showcasing the journey and memories of the outgoing batches. The event was held on Wednesday.

The video starts with the address of Principal Fr. John P.J. who shared his warm interactions with the outgoing Batch and wished them luck for success in life. He said, “you all made the College proud and now it’s our responsibility to carry forward the legacy." He said that once a student of BSSS always a student of BSSS.

Sr. Sonia Kurian MSMI, vice-principal and Sr. Maurice George, in charge of the certificate course, wished the students for bright future and advised them to prepare themselves to serve the nation.