Bhopal School of Social Sciences organises virtual farewell function for UG, PG students

Bhopal: The Bhopal School of Social Sciences has organised a virtual farewell function for outgoing UG and PG batches of 2019.
As a formal farewell function was not possible due to the Covid-19 pandemic, so the students of the present batch created a video titled ‘Happy Trails’ showcasing the journey and memories of the outgoing batches. The event was held on Wednesday.
The video starts with the address of Principal Fr. John P.J. who shared his warm interactions with the outgoing Batch and wished them luck for success in life. He said, “you all made the College proud and now it’s our responsibility to carry forward the legacy." He said that once a student of BSSS always a student of BSSS.
Sr. Sonia Kurian MSMI, vice-principal and Sr. Maurice George, in charge of the certificate course, wished the students for bright future and advised them to prepare themselves to serve the nation.
The juniors created a virtual ambiance of enjoyment and music for the seniors to enjoy their last memories in the college. Further, the video was made memorable with the flashback memories that were shared by some pictures that created an emotional moment.
The Head of Departments and the Committee Heads also wished the students the best of luck for their upcoming challenges and motivated them to pursue their dream career and be happy in life. The Achievers of 19-20 shared their feelings of nostalgia, emotions running deep, sentiments, and expression of gratitude, reminiscence of joyous moments spent in the college in the video.
The video gave time to students to reflect back down the memory lane, and conveyed the message that the special batch of 19-20 will never be forgotten. Dr Richa Bhatia, farewell in-charge concluded the video with a vote of thanks and flagged the outgoing students with a warm, sweet, and memorable virtual farewell.
