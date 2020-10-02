Bhopal School of Social Sciences organises ‘running and cycling’ event to mark the first anniversary of Fit India Movement

Starting from BSSS, the drive spread in all four directions of the city. At some places on bicycles while at other places the participants either walked or ran towards the destination and covered a total distance of 151 kilometers.

On the way, when one group of cyclists or walkers handed over the placard of ‘Fit India Movement’ to the other, proper sanitisation was carried out. Observer had also placed a sanatiser kit with one odometer each in all four directions. In this campaign from 2 year old child Lakshya Sengar to 70 years showed their enthusiasm and passion.

Govindpura MLA Krishna Gaur, the college alumni Aruneshwar Singhdev, doctors of AIIMS Hospital, psychologist Vinay Mishra, members of Nasha Mukti Kendra, social workers along with many college students and eminent dignitaries from across the city took part in the event. DG, Bhopal, Sushobhan Bainarjee who took part in the event described the campaign as a smart and beautiful initiative.

Vishal Singh Sengar, head of the Department of Physical Education, BSSS said norms of maintaining social distancing were followed during the event. He also added that through this event not only have we initiated a battle against Corona but have also shown full faith in the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi by adopting a healthy lifestyle.