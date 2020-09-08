Bhopal School of Social Sciences awards scholarships to students

The Bhopal School of Social Sciences (BSSS) awarded scholarships to students to acknowledge and applaud their achievements in academics and extracurricular activities.

The school has transferred scholarship amounts to the students online in view of the corona pandemic. The students who were out of Bhopal or state were given scholarships by NEFT transfer. Different time slots were allotted to the students who are in Bhopal keeping social distancing norms in mind.

Like every year, the school honoured the students who excelled in academics and also those who achieved milestones in the field of NSS, NCC, Sports, Dev Aaharam and BSSS Rhythm – the online radio on Tuesday. Principal Fr. John PJ and Sr. Sonia presented the awards and scholarship cheques to the students.

'The Valedictorian' (overall topper) of college Jyoti Manglani (BBA) was given a scholarship by NEFT. 'Manish Ratra Memorial' scholarship for 'Best All-Rounder' of B.Com and 'NSS Achiever of the Year' was awarded to Shatakshi Vijayvargiya.

'Prof. G.M Das Scholarship' to first three position holders(girls) in B.A. was awarded to Tuba Khan, Zoya Khan and Nikita Arya. 'Archbishop Dr Eugene Memorial Award' and 'Master Shashank Korane Memorial Award' were presented to Amulya Verma (BA Economics Hons).