BHOPAL: School of Planning and Architecture takes up two villages in state for spatial development

Bhopal: School of Planning and Architecture Bhopal (SPAB), an institute of national importance took up two villages - Bilkisganj (in Sehore District) and Murwas (in Vidisha district) in the state for spatial development.
It is part of Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR) initiative to prepare spatial planning for rural areas along with National Remote Sensing Centre and National Informatics Centre.
Bilikisganj, was transforming from a pure agriculture-based economy to an allied agricultural economy and land use was increasing towards commercialisation and industrialisation. As Murwas is situated on the state highway, its cropping pattern and land use have been changed.
SPAB using drones, remote sensing, and other methods analysed Bilkisganj village in terms of social, spatial, and economic changes and presented a vision to the villagers allowing them to create a better future. Based on this participatory approach, SPAB came out with a final spatial development plan for Bilkisganj and Murwas.
Ministry of Panchayati Raj representative Sunil Kumar, IAS, secretary, MoPR, Government of India, with other dignitaries from state government visited SPA Bhopal on January 21 to review Gram Panchayat Spatial Development Plan (GPSDP) prepared and presented by the team of SPA Bhopal lead by Prof N Sridharan. The village panchayat representatives were present whereas other villagers were connected through YouTube live streaming. After the report presentation, dignitaries planted trees in SPA premises.
On January 22, SPA Bhopal team presented the report on Bilkisganj in presence of representatives of union and state governments, village panchayats to know their feedback on the plan prepared by SPA Bhopal.
