BHOPAL: School of Planning and Architecture takes up two villages in state for spatial development

Bhopal: School of Planning and Architecture Bhopal (SPAB), an institute of national importance took up two villages - Bilkisganj (in Sehore District) and Murwas (in Vidisha district) in the state for spatial development.

It is part of Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR) initiative to prepare spatial planning for rural areas along with National Remote Sensing Centre and National Informatics Centre.

Bilikisganj, was transforming from a pure agriculture-based economy to an allied agricultural economy and land use was increasing towards commercialisation and industrialisation. As Murwas is situated on the state highway, its cropping pattern and land use have been changed.