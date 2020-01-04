Bhopal: School Management Committees to keep eye on NGOs

BHOPAL: After getting regular complaints against the working of several NGOs (non-government organisations), school education department (SED) has decided to train School Management Committees (SMCs) to keep an eye on the NGOs.

Several initiatives of SED including School Chale Abhiyan are being conducted through NGOs.

The complaints in general pertain to about implementation of initiatives specially from the parents.

Under this backdrop SED soon be organising a workshop to train SMC representatives on the works allotted to the NGOs. Parents will made aware about the details of the schemes and will be briefed in details about the points that they need to verify on the field.

In the first phase a day-long workshop of DIET principals and mobilisation officers will be held on January 10. They will then train the parents and members of the SMCs.

First such workshop for the SMCs is proposed on January 24 at various levels.