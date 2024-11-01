Bhopal: School Education Department To Construct 100 Houses For Teachers In Every Block

Representative Image | West Coast Training

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The school education department will revisit plans for constructing houses for teachers at every development block headquarters. At first, 100 houses will be constructed at each block headquarters. This initiative was proposed in last year’s budget aimed at address housing shortage for educators across the region.

However, despite its inclusion, no budget allocation was provided at the time, delaying its implementation. The absence of nearby housing has led many teachers to commute long distances, which often results in delays, occasional leaves and fatigue.

The main motive behind constructing houses is to reduce commuting time for teachers, ensuring they spend more time in village schools and less on the road. By facilitating closer proximity to their workplaces, the department hopes to enhance teacher attendance and consequently the quality of education in rural areas.

A department official told Free Press that the construction of houses for teachers was discussed in a video conference. He further said, “The department plans to formally propose funding for housing initiative in upcoming budget.

Initially, construction is expected to begin with 100 houses at every block headquarters, easing the burdens on teachers and potentially enhancing educational outcomes”.