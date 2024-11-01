 Bhopal: School Education Department To Construct 100 Houses For Teachers In Every Block
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: School Education Department To Construct 100 Houses For Teachers In Every Block

Bhopal: School Education Department To Construct 100 Houses For Teachers In Every Block

The main motive behind constructing houses is to reduce commuting time for teachers, ensuring they spend more time in village schools and less on the road.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 11:41 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | West Coast Training

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The school education department will revisit plans for constructing houses for teachers at every development block headquarters. At first, 100 houses will be constructed at each block headquarters. This initiative was proposed in last year’s budget aimed at address housing shortage for educators across the region.

However, despite its inclusion, no budget allocation was provided at the time, delaying its implementation. The absence of nearby housing has led many teachers to commute long distances, which often results in delays, occasional leaves and fatigue.

Read Also
Indore Shocker: Criminal Found Murdered On His Bed
article-image

The main motive behind constructing houses is to reduce commuting time for teachers, ensuring they spend more time in village schools and less on the road. By facilitating closer proximity to their workplaces, the department hopes to enhance teacher attendance and consequently the quality of education in rural areas.

A department official told Free Press that the construction of houses for teachers was discussed in a video conference. He further said, “The department plans to formally propose funding for housing initiative in upcoming budget.

FPJ Shorts
Diwali 2024: Punjab And Haryana Report 'Poor' & 'Very Poor' AQI
Diwali 2024: Punjab And Haryana Report 'Poor' & 'Very Poor' AQI
'Dear Gudda... Hope You Are At Peace': From Bollywood Actresses Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Pandey To Designer Manish Malhotra, Tributes Pour In For Legendary Fashion Designer Rohit Bal
'Dear Gudda... Hope You Are At Peace': From Bollywood Actresses Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Pandey To Designer Manish Malhotra, Tributes Pour In For Legendary Fashion Designer Rohit Bal
Maharashtra Elections 2024: MNS-BJP Dynamics Shift Ahead Of Assembly Polls; Amit Thackeray To Contest From Mahim
Maharashtra Elections 2024: MNS-BJP Dynamics Shift Ahead Of Assembly Polls; Amit Thackeray To Contest From Mahim
Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Scrap Godown In Andheri, No Casualties Reported; VIDEO Surfaces
Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Scrap Godown In Andheri, No Casualties Reported; VIDEO Surfaces

Initially, construction is expected to begin with 100 houses at every block headquarters, easing the burdens on teachers and potentially enhancing educational outcomes”.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Samadhan Online: PS, ACS To Be Made Responsible For Replies

Madhya Pradesh Samadhan Online: PS, ACS To Be Made Responsible For Replies

Madhya Pradesh: Who Will Be Next DGP? Names Of Arvind Kumar, Kailash Makwana & Ajay Sharma On Top;...

Madhya Pradesh: Who Will Be Next DGP? Names Of Arvind Kumar, Kailash Makwana & Ajay Sharma On Top;...

Bhopal Municipal Corporation To Have 1 More C&D Waste Disposal Plant

Bhopal Municipal Corporation To Have 1 More C&D Waste Disposal Plant

Bhopal: School Education Department To Construct 100 Houses For Teachers In Every Block

Bhopal: School Education Department To Construct 100 Houses For Teachers In Every Block

Madhya Pradesh Set To See Administrative Changes In Coming Days

Madhya Pradesh Set To See Administrative Changes In Coming Days