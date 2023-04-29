Bhopal: School bus rams into BMC vehicle, three injured

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A school bus rammed into a vehicle of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Ratibad on Saturday noon. Three BMC employees were injured in the accident.

Ratibad police station house officer Jai Hind Sharma said that the incident took place near Sharda Vidya Mandir at about 2 pm on Saturday when the school bus was on its way to drop students back home. About 50 students were in the bus, which collided with BMC vehicle that was taking a turn on the road without an indicator.

Windshield glass of bus and rear glass of BMC vehicle were broken. No student was injured but three BMC employees sitting inside the vehicle received injuries. Locals witnessed the collision and reached the spot from where the BMC employees were taken to a nearby hospital. Meanwhile, the driver was pulled up by several locals, after which the police intervened and pacified the matter.

No FIR was registered against the school bus driver till filing of this report. The treatment of injured BMC employees is underway, SHO Sharma said.

Read Also MP: Police picket comprising 60 personnel in Bhopal soon