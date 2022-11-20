Bhopal: Scholars stress on education for betterment of society at Ijtima

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Muslims clerics and scholars preached for better education to children for all-round development of society on the second day of 4-day Ijtima at Eitkhedi on Saturday.

The programme started with the discourse of Maulana Chirag Uddin Sahib who came from Rajasthan. Addressing the gathering, Maulana said that Allah had sent us for noble work. We have diverted from that task. He asked them to follow Allah and the path shown by the Prophet. Maulana Shaad Sahab Kandhalvi who came from Delhi Markaz delivered sermon after namaz.

Camps have been set up at various places in the capital to welcome visitors. Camps have been set up for those going to Eitkhedi from Bhopal Railway Station, Habibganj Railway Station, Nadra Bus Stand, Bhopal Talkies, Prabhat Chauraha. The visitors are greeted as soon as they alight at the station. After this, they are brought to the camp for tea and breakfast and are provided transportation free of cost by trucks, buses, jeeps and other means. Many autorickshaws plying on this route have also made the fare free for the Jamaats.

Muslims Tyohar Committee General secretary Atiq Ur Rahman said, “Maulana Shaukat Ali and Maulana Saad delivered religious discourse on second day. Their speech was for betterment of human kind.”