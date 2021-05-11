Bhopal: Scheme for government staff working to deal with corona pandemic

BHOPAL: The government is set to launch a scheme for the employees working to deal with Covid-19. The chief minister made the statement to the ministers just before a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. All those government employees who are working to fight against the pandemic were important, he said.

Chouhan said a scheme was being prepared for the families of employees who were working to handle Covid-19. The scheme will take care of those employees if anything happens to them at the time of working. Each government employee would get the benefit of this scheme, he said.

As the number of deaths is increasing in the second wave of Covid-19, the employees are demanding that they may be called ëCorona Warriorsí so that their families may get help if they die of the disease.

Chouhan also said that the government was getting ready for the third wave of the pandemic, besides arranging for medicines for the black fungus infection because of Covid-19.