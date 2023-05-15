Bhopal: SC rejects petition challenging nursing exam ban

Representative Image

Bhopal/Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Supreme Court on Monday rejected the petition of New Era Nursing School, Mhow, which had challenged the ban imposed on nursing examination in Madhya Pradesh. Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on instruction of High Court, is investigating the nursing college fraud in the state.

Advocate Dilip Sharma had filed PIL on the basis of which Gwalior High Court bench had banned the nursing exam and handed over investigation of 364 colleges to CBI.

“New Era Nursing School had filed the petition challenging the ban on nursing examination. Supreme Court rejected the petition. CBI has been instructed for physical verification of all colleges in the state,” Sharma said.

He further said, “Petition was filed to vacate the stay on examination but Supreme Court did not agree. Earlier too, attempts were made to vacate the stay.”

Few days back, CBI, in its report to HC, had said that only 50% of nursing colleges were eligible to conduct professional courses. High Court raised questions on the training of nursing students. The court said that a notarised affidavit should be sought from hospitals where nursing students receive trained and detailed information of the students taking the training should also be sought.

