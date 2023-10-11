Bhopal: SC Postpones Hearing On Transfer Of Petitions

Supreme Court |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Supreme Court, on Tuesday, has postponed hearing on transfer of petitions related to OBC reservations stating that notices should be served first to all concerning parties.

Around 90 petitions of OBC reservations are pending in High Court, principal bench, Jabalpur, and they have to be transferred to Supreme Court for clubbing with other petitions. Hike up to 27% reservation was implemented in the year 2019 when the Congress government was formed.

Additional Advocate General, Delhi, Advocate Saurav Mishra told Free Press “Next hearing will be in November after assembly elections of Madhya Pradesh. Hearing is on transfer of petition from Madhya Pradesh as state government has approached Supreme Court for transfer of petition for hearing jointly with other petitions in Supreme Court.” OBC advocates welfare association Advocate Rameshwar Thakur said, “ transfer of all 90 petitions is based on Indira Shahni Vs union of India case. SC has postponed the hearing stating the execution of notices to all the concerning parties.

According to article 16 (4) of Constitution, reservation limit is 50%. Petitions are on increasing the Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation in the State to 27% from 14% in Madhya Pradesh.”