Bhopal: SC Permits Transporters To Continue MPCSCL Services

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court on Monday granted interim relief to transporters permitting them to continue offering their services to MP Civil Supplies Corporation (MPCSCL) till further orders. The interim order comes in response to petition filed against judgment of MP High Court, Jabalpur bench, which had given a green signal to implementation of Chief Minister Yuva Annadoot Yojana on July 31, 2023.

The transporters who were engaged in transporting food grains from warehouses to fair price shops were granted contracts in 2021. The contracts were valid till 2024.

In January 2023, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced CM Yuva Annadoot Yojana by virtue of which all the contracts were terminated. The contracts were handed over to domicile residents at Janpad Panchayat level through lottery system.

The contractors had approached High Court in March-April 2023. The single bench at Jabalpur, Indore and Gwalior granted interim relief, permitting all the transporters to continue with contracts without being affected by implementation of CM Yuva Annadoot Yojana.

Later, the division bench dismissed all the 50+ writ petitions on July 31, 2023, giving a green signal to CM Yuva Annadoot Yojana. Against this judgement, the previously authorised contractors approached Supreme Court, which heard the special leave petitions on Monday.

Advocate Siddharth R Gupta who appeared on behalf of transporters, said, “SC has permitted them to continue transporting food material till further orders. The court issued show cause notice to state government to respond on the validity of scheme within 6 weeks.”

The MPCSL runs 27,000 pair price shops in the state. Food materials are transported from warehouses to fair price shops.

