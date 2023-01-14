Bhopal: SC grants bail to Vyapam scam whistleblower in criminal case

Supreme Court of India | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Dr Anand Rai, a whistleblower in the sensational Vyapam scam, in a case of alleged violence during a protest in Madhya Pradesh. A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha took note of the submissions made by senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Vivek Tankha that accused Anand Rai, an ophthalmologist, is in jail for the last 60 days in connection with a criminal case lodged under IPC sections and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Additional Advocate General Saurabh Mishra confirmed the grant of bail, stating that Dr Rai was in jail in connection with attack on the vehicle of Ratlam-Jhabua MP Guman Singh Damor. Dr Rai was arrested on November 15, 2022, following the registration of an FIR. The trial court and the High Court had dismissed his bail pleas.

Vikas Pargi of Ratlam district in Madhya Pradesh had lodged a complaint against Rai and others in relation to a protest during which stones were allegedly pelted on a convoy of MP, a few MLAs and the collector, who had gone to attend events in the memory of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda. A security person of the collector had suffered injuries in the incident, the FIR said. Rai had played an active role in the unearthing of the Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh, which was later probed by CBI.