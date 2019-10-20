Bhopal: SBM comes in support of New Market hawkers

BHOPAL: Sanskriti Bachao Manch came in support of hawkers of New Market on Sunday. Traders had demanded to drive the hawkers out from New Market but Sanskriti Bachao Manch and other likeminded outfits supported hawkers stating that they should be allowed to run their business in festival season.

New Market Traders Association had observed a day long bandh on Saturday in protest against increasing encroachment of hawkers. However, they called of afternoon after assurance from Bhopal municipal Corporation (BMC) administration to drive the hawkers out from market. But later on, traders as well as hawkers opened their outlets afternoon.

Previously also, the issue of encroachment was raised in New Market. Hawkers demanded proper rehabilitation in New Market so that they would earn livelihood. At least, they should be allowed at periphery of the market so that traders would not be disturbed and they too would continue to run their business in the same vicinity.

Manch convener Chandrashekhar Tiwari said, “It is not justified to drive the hawkers from New Market during festive season. Encroachment is everywhere. None of the market is free from encroachment. So hawkers should be given space for proper rehabilitation and BMC may charge rent from hawkers. It is directly linked with livelihood of hawkers. In Diwali, they sell diyas and battis and do not make any dent to any established shops keepers in New Market. In other market like Chowk Bazar, encroachment is there so in festival it happens.”