Bhopal Satpura Fire: Congress Alleges BJP Govt Trying To Hide Series Of Scams

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leaders have alleged that Satpura Bhawan fire was BJP government's attempt to hide the 'scams'

Dr Govind Singh alleged 'oxygen scam' during Covid period. "The oxygen concentrator costing Rs 40, 000 was purchased in Rs 2.5 lakh. Since the fire damaged health directorate, files related to purchasing got destroyed."

Similarly, LOP Dr Govind Singh alleged Rs 18 crore scam in the name of renovation of Satpura Bhawan.

MLA PC Sharma pointed out the coincidence that just two hours after Priyanka Gandhi mentioned 230 scams in Madhya Pradesh, fire broke out at govt's Satpura Bhawan.

"Is this a coincidence or planned?" asked PC Sharma.

"Even after 18 years of rule, BJP govt don't have enough fire brigade to control the fire incident," asked Sharma.