 Bhopal Satpura Fire: Congress Alleges BJP Govt Trying To Hide Series Of Scams
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Satpura Fire: Congress Alleges BJP Govt Trying To Hide Series Of Scams

Bhopal Satpura Fire: Congress Alleges BJP Govt Trying To Hide Series Of Scams

LoP Govind Singh reached Satpura Bhawan on Tuesday afternoon to take stock of the situation

FPJ Web Desk Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 02:35 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leaders have alleged that Satpura Bhawan fire was BJP government's attempt to hide the 'scams'

Dr Govind Singh alleged 'oxygen scam' during Covid period. "The oxygen concentrator costing Rs 40, 000 was purchased in Rs 2.5 lakh. Since the fire damaged health directorate, files related to purchasing got destroyed."

Similarly, LOP Dr Govind Singh alleged Rs 18 crore scam in the name of renovation of Satpura Bhawan.

Read Also
Bhopal's Satpura Bhawan Also Caught Fire In Dec 2018-- 2 Days After Cong Defeated BJP; Nath Alleges...
article-image

MLA PC Sharma pointed out the coincidence that just two hours after Priyanka Gandhi mentioned 230 scams in Madhya Pradesh, fire broke out at govt's Satpura Bhawan.

"Is this a coincidence or planned?" asked PC Sharma.

"Even after 18 years of rule, BJP govt don't have enough fire brigade to control the fire incident," asked Sharma.

Read Also
Bhopal Satpura Fire: 6 Months To Elections & Thousands Of Govt Files Burnt To Ashes
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

MP: Drunk Doctor Creates Ruckus, Assaults Security Staff At Gwalior Hospital

MP: Drunk Doctor Creates Ruckus, Assaults Security Staff At Gwalior Hospital

Bhopal: CM Chouhan Welcomes Defence Minister Rajnath Singh At Raja Bhoj Airport

Bhopal: CM Chouhan Welcomes Defence Minister Rajnath Singh At Raja Bhoj Airport

Bhopal Satpura Fire: Congress Alleges BJP Govt Trying To Hide Series Of Scams

Bhopal Satpura Fire: Congress Alleges BJP Govt Trying To Hide Series Of Scams

Bhopal's Satpura Bhawan Also Caught Fire In Dec 2018-- 2 Days After Cong Defeated BJP; Nath Alleges...

Bhopal's Satpura Bhawan Also Caught Fire In Dec 2018-- 2 Days After Cong Defeated BJP; Nath Alleges...

Bhopal Satpura Fire: CM Shivraj Convenes High-Level Review Meeting

Bhopal Satpura Fire: CM Shivraj Convenes High-Level Review Meeting