Bhopal: Satpura Bhawan Inferno Probe Report Not Ready Yet, Panel Seeks Time Till Monday

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the reports from forensic team and specialists are still awaited in Satpura Bhawan fire, the probe committee has sought more time from the government to submit report The committee, headed by Additional Chief Secretary Rajesh Rajora, has said that it will submit a report at 2 pm on Monday. The probe panel was to submit the report within three days of the fire incident that took place last Monday. The committee is continuing with the investigation to ascertain the damage caused due to fire at the Satpura Bhawan.

Meanwhile, the health directorate is struggling to find a suitable alternate place for its office. The directorate has around 450 employees and so it needs a hue building to accommodate all its staffers. A team of officials of the health directorate reached their gutted office at Satpura Bhawan to assess the damages. The team ascertained the number of files lost in the inferno and the one still safe. The data is of utmost importance therefore health officers are also looking for ways to retrieve the lost data. Sources said that records of the officials facing the departmental enquiry, files pertaining to EOW and Lokayukta probe against employees have almost been lost in the fire. The only option left with the directorate is to access the official e-mails and to collect information from investigating agencies.

Tehsildars, patwaris register panchnama

On Friday, a team of tehsildars, patwaris led by additional District Magistrate (ADM) Maya Awasti also reached Satpura Bhawan to assess the loss suffered due to the fire. They inspected all the affected floors of the Satpura Bhawan and registered panchnama by taking stock of the gutted rooms.

Electricians fail to restore power supply

Meanwhile, a team of electricians tried to restore power supply at the fire-affected eastern block of Satpura Bhawan but in vain. “ The electricians tried to restart the power supply but did not gain any success,” said a cop deployed at Satpura Bhawan. Fire tenders continue to stand in front of the Satpura Bhawan.