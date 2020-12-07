Bhopal: Satna cops bust inter-state gang of ATM fraudsters

Bhopal: The Satna police, on Monday, arrested the three members of an interstate gang involved in ATM fraud. The fraudsters had committed the crime against more than 500 people across the country.

Dharamveer Singh, SP, Satna, told a press conference that they had got the information that, at Rampur Bhagelan, a few youngsters had changed ATM cards and committed frauds. The Satna police sealed the borders and arrested Deepak Singh, Akash Singh and Ashok Singh — all from Uttar Pradesh.

When the police interrogated the accused, they were amazed to find that these fraudsters had fooled more than 500 people across the nation. Their modus oprandi was very simple and innocent ATM users used to fall into their trap.

One of the members stands at an angle from where he can see the PIN number of the user. The second stands in the queue and claims, ‘Your card isn’t working’. At this, the real owner of the card asks for assistance and they change cards. After that, these fraudsters withdraw the money immediately from another ATM and also go shopping around.

The police have seized 35 ATM cards, Rs 50,000 in cash, a motorcycle and a country-made gun from the accused.