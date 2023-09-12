Bhopal: Sarpanch Booked For Holding Kotwar Captive, Assaulting Him | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A sarpanch staying in Sukhi Sewaniya allegedly abducted a Kotwar, thrashed him and held him captive for few hours on Sunday, the police said. The case was reported on Monday late night and investigation began on Tuesday.

Sukhi Sewaniya police station house officer (SHO) VVS Sengar said complainant was Ramswaroop Ahirwar. On Sunday night, he received information from patwari about sarpanch of nearby village getting a government land fenced. He went there and told Sarpanch Sheru Meena to stop it. Meena landed in an argument with him and his accomplices - Tushar, Abhishek, Lekhraj, Sajju, Deepak and Parvez - forcibly pushed Ahirwar in their car.

They took him to Vidisha road and thrashed him, hurling casteist slurs. Later, Ahirwar reached Sukhi Sewaniya police station and lodged a complaint against all the accused. Police have registered a case and have begun probing the incident, they said.

