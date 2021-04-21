Bhopal: Sarokar’s oxygen bank with 40 concentrators

BHOPAL: BJP state secretary Rahul Kothari has made arrangements for 40 oxygen concentrators through his social organization, Sarokar, for developing an oxygen bank. BJP state president VD Sharma dedicated the oxygen bank. The contact number is 9522122133 to avail of the facilities. Each concentrator costs Rs 55,000.

These oxygen concentrators will be provided to Covid patients at home for two to three days till the hospitals provide oxygen. Once hospitals start providing oxygen, the oxygen concentrators will be provided to other patients.

Kothari said, “We’ve managed 40 oxygen concentrators for the oxygen bank. It will help critical Covid patients till they get oxygen-supported beds in hospitals. In the wake of the oxygen crisis, these oxygen concentrators will help COVID patients a lot.”