Bhopal: Sarfaraj Hasan stages play on COVID-19 on house terrace

The play titled “Jang Jitegein Ham” (We will win the battle) and was dedicated to the police, health and sanitary personnel who are helping the country wage a battle against the deadly contagion.

BHOPAL: Local theatre director Sarfaraj Hasan staged a play themed on the COVID-19 threat on the ‘World Theatre Day’ on Friday. In view of the lockdown, the play was staged on the terrace of his house and the actors were children of his family and friends.

Sarfaraj said that the main objective was to help the kids overcome the fear of Corona and to tell them about the precautions they should take. The storyline of the play went like this: An elderly resident of the village is holding a chaupal to solve a dispute between Chaudhary Dhanwan Dabang and labourers working for him.

Both the parties present their side but it is difficult to gauge who is speaking the truth. In the meanwhile, a man comes to the place and tells the assemblage that a dangerous virus is approaching the village and that it would consume those who are unjust and dishonest. And then things take a dramatic turn.

The actors included Siraj Hasan, Mohammed Subhan, Fatima Hasan, Saubia, Humaid Hasan and Phujail.