Bhopal: Sarang pulls up Setu officials during RoB inspection

Medical Education minister Vishvas Sarang inspecting Bharat Talkies RYOB on Friday.

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang inspected Bharat Talkies railway overbridge (RoB) and pulled up officials of bridge cell of PWD as illegal shops situated below RoB were not closed. He directed officers to ensure that godown cum shops were closed immediately.

Built in 1973, Bharat Talkies RoB is main link to connect old and new Bhopal with main railway station. Thousands of vehicles pass through it everyday.

The 49-year-old bridge is in a bad shape and poses risk to commuters. This is the reason that repair plan of RoB has been made. The asphalt of 700-metre long railway overbridge will be removed by November 20. After this, all 144 bearings of RoB will be changed. At least, one-and-a-half months time will be taken for repair work.

The traffic would be diverted before work begins. On the activities of anti-social elements reported below RoB bridge, Sarang asked Bajaria SHO to take action against them.

On the occasion, Superintending Engineer PWD (Sethu) MP Singh, Executive Engineer PWD (Sethu) Javed Shakeel, Mayor-in- Council member Anand Agrawal and other elected representatives were present.

