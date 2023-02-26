Bhopal: Sarang, family escape unhurt in road mishap

FP Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister for medical education Vishvas Sarang and his family had a close shave after their vehicle hit a road divider in Sagar district on Saturday night. The vehicle was damaged badly but the minister and his family escaped unhurt. Sarang was on his way to Bhopal after attending a political programme in Tikamgarh when his vehicle hit the divider on Sagar-Malthon road. Front portion of the Minister’s vehicle got badly damaged in the accident that took place around 2 am. “I don’t know how the vehicle collided the road divider. Whether it was due to tyre burst that vehicle rammed into the divider or some other reason, we don’t know. However, by the grace of God we escaped unhurt,” said Sarang later talking to Free Press. While minister and family took another car to reach Bhopal, the damaged vehicle was towed by the crane to workshop. This was not the first time that Sarang had a narrow escape in an accident. A few months back, while the minister was visiting Gujarat to campaign for BJP during assembly elections, his vehicle was hit by a dumper. The minister had escaped unhurt.

