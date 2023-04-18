Bhopal: Sarabjot, Anuradha outgun opponents in pistol events

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sarabjot Singh continued with his winning streak at Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy, defeating Punjab’s Arjun Singh Cheema 16-12 in the men’s 10m air pistol T4 trials gold match on Tuesday. He had won his first career ISSF World Cup gold a month earlier.

Arjun faced the same fate for the second day in a row after Sarabjot’s best friend Shiva Narwal won 17-7 against him on Monday in the T3 trials. India’s most recent ISSF World Cup gold medal winner Sarabjot Singh of Haryana clinched the men’s 10m air pistol T4 trial, while Anuradha Devi, also from Haryana, won the women’s air pistol T4 match.

The field had former world number one Saurabh Chaudhary in it, and he finished fifth in qualifying round with a score of 582 and eighth overall. Sarabjot was third in qualifying with 583 before topping the ranking round, while Arjun came in second in the ranking round but topped qualification with a score of 586.

In a battle of two Haryanvis, Anuradha Devi upstaged Palak 17–11 in the women’s 10m air pistol T4 trials. Earlier, Palak had topped qualifying round with a score of 579 and the ranking round with a score of 252.5, ahead of Anuradha’s 573 and 250.6.

Both wins in the junior 10-metre air pistol category also went to Haryana where Sagar Bhargava and Varsha Singh emerged winners.

Former world champion and four-time Olympian Manavjit Singh Sandhu drew on all his experience to win the men’s trap competition in the T3 Shotgun National Selection Trials. After missing five targets on day one of qualification, Manavjit needed two strong rounds on day two to give himself a chance. He delivered with rounds of 24 and 25 to finish fourth after a shoot-off to decide rankings.

In the junior men's and women’s trap classification, Bakhtyaruddin Malek and Aashima Ahlawat emerged on top with scores of 117 and 114 respectively.