 Bhopal: Santoor, sitar, vocal recital held in memory of Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma
The event began with santoor recital by Ninad Adhikari. He presented aalap, jod, jhala in teen taal in Raga Puriya Kalyan, which enchanted the audience.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, May 22, 2023, 12:18 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Santoor, sitar and vocal recital enthralled music lovers at Tribal Museum in the city on Sunday evening. The occasion was Pt Shivkumar Sharma Smaran Samaroh. Sangeet Suman Sanstha organised the event under joint aegis of Culture Department in memory of santoor maestro Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma. The event began with santoor recital by Ninad Adhikari. He presented aalap, jod, jhala in teen taal in Raga Puriya Kalyan, which enchanted the audience. He presented two bandishes in teen taal. Harshit Soni accompanied him on tabla. It was followed by performance of classical singer Chetna Pathak from Mumbai. Ramendra Singh Solanki accompanied her on tabla and Nilay Savli on harmonium. The event ended with the mesmerising performance by sitarist Pt Niladri Kumar from Mumbai.

