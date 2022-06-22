Bhopal: Sant Ravidas Samaroh from June 24 at Bharat Bhavan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bharat Bhavan is going to organise a three-day concert Sant Ravidas (Raidas) Samaroh from June 24 for the first time. The event will be inaugurated with a performance by noted singer Bharati Bandhu who will recite Ravidas's verses.

Sangeet Path by Kapil Sharma and Vaani Mangal, directed and composed by Vaishali Gupta, will be held on the inaugural day. Musical presentation of Raidas’s verses by Saurabh Anant with his troupe will be held on June 25 at 10 am. It will be followed by discussion on Sant, Sahitya aur Raidas.

Chandrika Prasad Chandra, Anil Tripathi and Abhishek Sharma, Urmila Shirish, Krishna Gopal Mishra and Brijendra Kumar Singhal will deliver lectures on it. Shyam Sundar Dubey and Shriram Parihar will preside over the sessions.

Dhrupad Jugalbandi based on the verses of Raidas by Jahanvi Phansalkar and Dhani Gundecha and Gurudev Singh Virka (Amritsar) will be organised in the evening on June 25.

A discussion and Ravidas' verses set in music will be presented by Shweta Joshi and Hemant Chavan with his troupe on June 26, the concluding day of the event. A film, Sant Ravidas ki Amar Kahani, will be screened on the day.