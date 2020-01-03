Bhopal: Sanskrit has no relation with religion say Sanskrit scholars

BHOPAL: Sanskrit is a scientific language and has no relation with religion. Prominent Sanskrit scholars gathered at a programme organised by Maharishi Patanjali Sanskrit Sansthan expressed their views on Friday.

“All books and literature available in Sanskrit covers all subjects from arts to science. Therefore one can say that it has no relation with any religion,” said Prof K Ramasubramaniam from IIT Mumbai.

Lot of science could be interpreted from various sutras from Upanishads and Vedas. Renowned scientists have derived their innovations from various texts in Sanskrit. Need of the hour is to train Sanskrit teachers to teach it in an interesting manner to attract more students, said Prof Ramamsubramaniam.

Sanskrit Sansthan of School Education Department held a three day training workshop of primary Sanskrit teachers from Thursday. Meritorious students and dedicated teachers were felicitated on the second day on Friday.

Teachers from across 200 odd Sanskrit schools in Madhya Pradesh are being given orientation at the programme. School education minister Prabhuram Choudhary, principal secretary Rashmi Arun Shami were also present in the programme.

Controversy over appointment of Feroz at BHU was unfortunate

Prof YS Ramesh of Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan Jaipur said that controversy related to appointment of Feroz Khan as a Sanskrit faculty in Benaras Hindu University was uncalled for and unfortunate.

“Feroz was one of my favourite students. He had passed the toughest Shalaka Pariksha with distinction. I think BHU focuses more on karmkand and dharmkand Sanskrit therefore they might have insisted on caste and faith of the student,” said Prof Ramesh.

Content creation needed for Sanskrit portals & radio

Need of the hour is to prepare appropriate teaching material for the teachers and the new medium like internet, radio and other educational platforms, said Prof Sampadanand Mishra from Shri Aurobindo foundation, Puduchery.

Prof Mishra has prepared Sanskrit rhymes for children besides running 24 radio channel in Sanskrit. ‘My only objective is to take Sanskrit to children of India. We use smartboard and learning videos and the latest technology in teaching Sanskrit like any other language,’ sais Mishra.