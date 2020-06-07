Bhopal: Sankriti Bachao Manch to perform puja in temple today

The decision of deferring the reopening of temples by another week has not gone down well with Sankriti Bachao Manch. Refusing to accept the administration’s decision, the Manch has decided to reopen temple on June 8 and offer prayers.

The Manch convener Chandrashekhar Tiwari said, “When liquor shops can be opened, why not religious places. Our preparations are up to the mark. On Monday, we will perform puja at Durga Mandir and open temple and distributes fruits as prasad. We have all arrangements like handwash at temples for the devotees and we assure administration that social distancing and other safety norms will be adhered to.”

Commenting on the decision of the Sankriti Bachao Manch, Fr Anand said, “Only two per cent people consume liquor, whereas 98 per cent visit religious places as we have full faith in God. The district administration has taken right decision not to permit reopening religious places from this Monday.