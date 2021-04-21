Bhopal: Sanitation workers of Hamidia booked for staging protest

BHOPAL: The Koh-e-Fiza police have booked sanitation workers of Hamidia Hospital as they had gathered to stage a protest. They were demanding a salary hike. On Tuesday, the employees had gathered around the fever clinic to press for their demands.

However, the management informed the police and they were forced to return. Later in the night, the employees were booked by the police.

The police said they had booked Shivam Sarathe, Sonu, Manish, Tarun, Ankit, Nadeem, Santosh, Rakesh, Santosh, Shubham, Mazhar, Saweehasan, Meena Bai, Laxmi and a few unidentified men and women.

They had been booked under sections 188, 269, 270 and 147 of the IPC, the police said.