Bhopal: Sanitation worker kills self after woman moneylender put pressure

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On November 10, a sanitation worker committed suicide because the woman moneylender was putting pressure to repay the loan. The worker consumed acid and committed suicide, said the Piplani police here on Sunday.

Police station incharge Ajay Nair told Free Press that the victim Rajesh Karosia (32) had borrowed Rs 5,000 from Rajkumari Dagor. He was sanitation worker at Bhopal Municipal Corporation.

On November 10, he had gone with his wife and children to attend engagement ceremony of his sister organised at B-sector in Piplani.

During the function, he received a call from Rajkumari that she would insult him at the engagement ceremony if he did not pay Rs 8,000, a loan that had increased because of interest.

The victim asked to give him more time to repay the amount but the woman mounted pressure on the victim.

Dejected, the accused consumed acid and died. The police have registered the case under Section 306 of IPC and Sections 3 and 4 of MP Moneylenders Act against the woman. No arrest has been made into the case.

