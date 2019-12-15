Bhopal: Sand contractors demand protection from ‘vasuli’

BHOPAL: The new contractors of the sand mine have demanded that the state government should form a policy to allow them to do their business properly.

The contractors are having the objection over the roadside illegal ‘Vasuli’ done by the police.

The tender process of the sand mines is completed and formalities like, signing the documents between the State Mining Corporation and contactors is underway, but the contractors are demanding to first to redress the problems of their truck mobilisation.

Contractors claimed they face various problems including money demanded by local people and or by administrative staff.

However, they alleged their main problems is with police as they intentionally stopped their trucks carrying sand in the name of checking papers- to harass them.

To evade harassment have to pay bribe. Contractors said that in Jabalpur two police constables were suspended and the SDOP was shifted to PHQ recently.

The matter was brought to the mining minister Pradeep Jaiswal, the minister decided to take meeting with the home minister.

On December 6 mining minister Jaiswal decided to hold meeting with the home minister Bala Bachchan to discuss the problems of the contractors. But their meeting is yet to take place even though 10 days have passed.

The mining director Vineet Kumar Austin told Free Press, “After minister’s meeting a format will be developed by mining department officials and home department and once it is approved it will be implemented.”

He also added that the mining department is brainstorming on the issue and wanted to address problems of contractors.

Against an estimate of Rs 500 crore state government earned Rs 614 crore in allotting sand mines in the state. Under the new sand apolicy-2019 the state government had formed the 43 groups in 43 district.

The tender process was started from October 5th and the first phase ended on November 26th.

The tenders were filled through online bidding and 247 tenders were filled. In every group the earnest money of 25 percent had to be deposited and in this process the state government had got Rs 614 crore.