Bhopal: Sanchi University faces teaching staff shortage

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Though Sanchi University of Buddhist Indic Studies has received over 1 lakh applications for admission in different courses, it is reeling under shortage of teaching staff.

Against the 102 sanctioned post of professors, university has 11 professors.

The university administration has placed advertisement for the recruitment of professors and other staff and is trying to make recruitment advertisement viral on social media so that university can get the best teaching stuff.

In fact, similar efforts made by the university had hit the hard rock, which resulted in huge number of vacant posts of teaching staff.

“The previous efforts for recruitment did not yield desired results as people from general category took legal recourse on one or the other count. Reservation in recruitment became a bone of contention. Now, we have filed caveat in court so that recruitment process does not get hampered,” a senior university official said.

Sanchi University registrar Alkesh Chaturvedi said that varsity would try to recruitment 87 professors by June so that teaching work could start from July. At present, university has one associate professor and 10 assistant professors.

Worse, university doesn’t have a full-fledged dean who work is looked after by an Officer on Special Duty (academics), sources said. University has 2,000 students.

“If posts are not filled and a large number of students take admission as anticipated, then the university’s prestige would suffer,” a senior administrative official said.

The vacancy of 87 teaching staff includes 15 posts of professors, 14 associate professors and remaining of assistant Professors.

Sadhvi to Guv

BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur sent a letter to Governor Mangubhai Patel recently in which she demanded that a probe into the direct recruitment process at Sanchi University be conducted.